FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $179.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FDX stock opened at $181.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.83 and a 200 day moving average of $191.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

