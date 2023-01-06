Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $424.78 million and $1.08 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012762 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040151 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001337 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018735 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00235336 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9964104 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,257,118.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

