FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.87

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 14419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday.

FibroGen Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at FibroGen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,943 shares of company stock worth $107,127. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,239,000 after purchasing an additional 253,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after purchasing an additional 420,828 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,456,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,973,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

