Financial Comparison: Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) & BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank Group and BEO Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $650.08 million 3.62 $224.75 million $4.96 11.52 BEO Bancorp $33.57 million 1.52 $6.92 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Independent Bank Group and BEO Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus price target of $73.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.09%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Group and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 31.47% 8.77% 1.18% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Independent Bank Group pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Independent Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats BEO Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages, as well as mortgage warehouse purchase loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 93 full-service branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

