Financial Comparison: Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) vs. Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Silk Road Medical and Cardiovascular Systems are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Cardiovascular Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $101.47 million 18.64 -$49.81 million ($1.63) -30.44 Cardiovascular Systems $236.22 million 2.52 -$36.93 million ($1.00) -14.24

Risk & Volatility

Cardiovascular Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiovascular Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silk Road Medical and Cardiovascular Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 1 1 2 0 2.25 Cardiovascular Systems 1 1 2 0 2.25

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.26%. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.45%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -45.16% -86.73% -36.66% Cardiovascular Systems -16.40% -15.51% -12.12%

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Silk Road Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical



Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Cardiovascular Systems



Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. In addition, it offers guidewires, catheters, balloons, embolic protection system, and other OAS support products. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a partnership with Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC to develop novel peripheral and coronary everolimus drug-coated balloons. The company was formerly known as Shturman Cardiology Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. in January 2003. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

