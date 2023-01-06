Financial Contrast: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) vs. Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out -28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

23.9% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 21.00%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 556.77%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT -189.96% 11.19% 1.05% Diversified Healthcare Trust 32.35% 15.02% 6.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $25.64 million 3.72 -$6.31 million ($3.40) -2.15 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.38 billion 0.13 $174.51 million $1.75 0.44

Diversified Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diversified Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diversified Healthcare Trust beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

