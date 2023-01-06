Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 138,415 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 777,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,415 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $35,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $46.14. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,571. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53.

