Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 5,371 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462,959 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,759 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,532,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,301,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. 23,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,790. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21.

