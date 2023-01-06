Financial Enhancement Group LLC Cuts Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF makes up 3.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $14,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,823,000.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JBBB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.