Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $103,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $123.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,152. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

