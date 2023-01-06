Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 1,170 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Shell by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $204.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.