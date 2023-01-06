Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 136 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,739,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,384,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.41. 69,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,257. The stock has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

