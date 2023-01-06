Financial Management Professionals Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBJ. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

PBJ traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,397. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $41.86 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

