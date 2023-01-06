First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,865,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,597,000 after buying an additional 91,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,913,000 after acquiring an additional 147,057 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,889,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $530,445.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.07.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

