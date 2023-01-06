First Personal Financial Services Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,930. The stock has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

About Medtronic

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

