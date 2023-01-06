First Personal Financial Services Buys 1,184 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Sony Group stock traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $80.61. 11,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,148. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.