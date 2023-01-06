First Personal Financial Services Buys 464 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 183.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,550. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $249.91.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

