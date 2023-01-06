First Personal Financial Services Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,816,000 after purchasing an additional 638,811 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,521,000 after purchasing an additional 825,639 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.70. The company had a trading volume of 29,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The company has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

