First Personal Financial Services Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of T traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 297,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,253,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.