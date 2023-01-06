First Personal Financial Services Has $364,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.3% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IBM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,728. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

