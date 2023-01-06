First Personal Financial Services Sells 82 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.99. 20,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,181. The stock has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.