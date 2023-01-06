First Personal Financial Services Sells 8,222 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. 1,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,595. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

