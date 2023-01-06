First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.06 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.28). Approximately 19,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 23,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.90 ($0.29).

First Property Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.06 million and a PE ratio of 1,175.00.

First Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. First Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

