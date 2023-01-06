First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock remained flat at $47.58 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,502. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.