First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Shares Up 6.3%

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.56. 299,541 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 159,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF stock. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Centric Wealth Management owned about 0.26% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

