First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

First United Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First United has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $126.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 32.12%.

First United Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First United by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in First United by 0.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First United by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in First United by 81.5% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First United by 28.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

