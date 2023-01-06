Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $958,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

Comcast stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

