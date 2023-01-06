Founders Financial Securities LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.24.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $136.34 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $239.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

