Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Trading 7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $115.00. The stock traded as high as $97.68 and last traded at $97.40. Approximately 5,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 211,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.06.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $369,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $2,101,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 87.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $1,518,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $409.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.