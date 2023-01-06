Frank Hallam Sells 4,300 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Director Frank Hallam sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$10,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$302,300.60.

Frank Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Frank Hallam sold 5,700 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total value of C$13,395.00.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

TSE:PTM traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.28. 56,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,149. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$226.99 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 11.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.57 and a 1 year high of C$3.66.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals ( TSE:PTM Get Rating ) (NYSE:PLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

