Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Gap Down to $46.09

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.09, but opened at $44.00. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 774 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FC. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.80 million, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.