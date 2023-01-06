Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 43,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 51,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.23. Research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Freeline Therapeutics

About Freeline Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 120,536 shares in the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

