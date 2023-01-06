Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.95

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 8799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.64) to GBX 750 ($9.04) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.28) to GBX 825 ($9.94) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 730 ($8.80) to GBX 800 ($9.64) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.