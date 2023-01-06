FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Shares Down 1.3%

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 157 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 157 ($1.89). 104,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 254,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($1.92).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

FRP Advisory Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £391.34 million and a PE ratio of 3,140.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.06.

FRP Advisory Group Announces Dividend

About FRP Advisory Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is 86.00%.

(Get Rating)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.