FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $303.94 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. FTX Token has a market cap of $303.94 million and $5.35 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00005452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00447121 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.89 or 0.01734410 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,176.09 or 0.30546895 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.