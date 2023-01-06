FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 7.2%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. 264,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,088,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.77.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.61.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
