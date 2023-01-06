FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 7.2%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. 264,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,088,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.77.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.61.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

About FuelCell Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

