GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of GAIL (India) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

GAIL (India) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GAILF opened at $7.20 on Friday. GAIL has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

