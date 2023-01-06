General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 4.1% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

General Mills Dividend Announcement

NYSE GIS opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.