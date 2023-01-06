Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) vs. Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Head to Head Contrast

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 2 4 0 2.67 Genocea Biosciences 0 2 0 0 2.00

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 51.58%. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -107.02% -28.89% -23.89% Genocea Biosciences N/A -182.88% -62.76%

Volatility & Risk

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $203.57 million 7.03 -$217.86 million ($4.03) -6.28 Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.00 -$33.20 million ($0.61) N/A

Genocea Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Twist Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH.; Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc.; deepCDR Biologics AG; and Centogene N.V to develop advanced sequencing tools. It also has a research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to use proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.

