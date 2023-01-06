Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

Genus Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

