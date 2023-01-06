Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

Genus Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

