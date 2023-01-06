GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Up to $13.81

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $14.33. GeoPark shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

GeoPark Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $859.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.44.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 20,879.98% and a net margin of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 33.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP increased its position in GeoPark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 748,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 527,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 91,921 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 8.6% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 112,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

