GG TOKEN One Day Volume Tops $37,062.23 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 6% higher against the dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $108.67 million and approximately $37,062.23 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.0816012 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $80,073.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

