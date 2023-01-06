Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.96

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.96 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

