Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.96

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.96 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.
Glanbia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62.
About Glanbia
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glanbia (GLAPY)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.