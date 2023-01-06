Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 700 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 700 ($8.43) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.39) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.75) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.75) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.71) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 604.17 ($7.28).

Glencore stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 525 ($6.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,170,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,097,320. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 534.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 490.75. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 571.90 ($6.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

