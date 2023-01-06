Glenn Goddard Sells 2,427 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $38.10. 1,027,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,746. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.93. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $112.89.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $14,802,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

