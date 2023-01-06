Glenn Goddard Sells 2,427 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $38.10. 1,027,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,746. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.93. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $112.89.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.32.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
