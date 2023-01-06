Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $3,918,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,291,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,509,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,278,000 after purchasing an additional 225,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 62,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.