Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.8 %

CRL opened at $220.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.87 and its 200 day moving average is $217.20. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $366.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

