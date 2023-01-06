Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.5% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $104.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.70. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.
