Gnosis (GNO) Price Hits $86.62

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $86.62 or 0.00515086 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $224.30 million and $1.57 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

